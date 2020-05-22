Image copyright Nigel Thompson Image caption A man approached staff at Mile End station and demanded they open a gate

A Tube passenger was spat at after intervening in a row between a man and staff at Mile End station.

The man demanded that workers open a gate as he did not have a ticket for the barriers, according to a union official.

Staff asked him to step back, but he became aggressive before spitting at a female who intervened.

Police were called and spit samples were taken from passenger's face and arms for DNA testing.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) called the altercation "disgusting and frightening".

A British Transport Police spokesman said a full search of the local area was conducted following the attack at 11:26 BST on Thursday, but the culprit was not found. Inquiries are continuing.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ticket office worker Belly Mujinga died of coronavirus in April

It comes after Victoria station ticket office worker Belly Mujinga died from coronavirus after being spat at by a man who claimed to have Covid-19.

"Following the tragic story of Belly Mujinga and heightened fears over the highly contagious coronavirus, more must be done to prevent such horrendous acts of violence against transport workers and passengers," Lorraine Ward, TSSA official for London Underground, said.

"We're redoubling our call for protective visors to be made available to all front-line transport workers across the rail, Tube and bus networks as they provide a greater degree of protection from such acts."