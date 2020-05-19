Image caption Gilles Peterson gave evidence to the court via Skype

BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Gilles Peterson was "persistently stalked" by a woman who bombarded him and his family with "hostile" abuse, a court heard.

Sarah Jayne Rook is accused of harassing Mr Peterson at his home and studios in London during the first three months of this year.

Mr Peterson, 55, told Stratford Magistrates' Court he had felt "very threatened" by various insults.

Ms Rook, 43, of Surbiton, denies a number of charges.

She is accused of harassment, stalking, racially aggravated harassment, and racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm, or distress.

'Hiroshima bitch'

Giving evidence via Skype, Mr Peterson, who's real surname is Moehrle, said Ms Rook had repeatedly turned up outside his home and hurled abuse at him and his family.

He told the court she shouted "very extreme words" including calling his Japanese wife a "Hiroshima bitch" and accusing him of being a "paedophile" and a "rapist".

Describing one occasion when she came to their home, he said: "It was frightening, just seeing her again and to know that she was in the area."

Prosecutor Matthew Groves told the court that on another occasion Ms Rook had struck the DJ's vehicle several times with a pole before running off.

'Traumatic situation'

The court was also told Mr Peterson received abusive tweets while presenting his 6 Music show which had left him "frightened", while Ms Rook had also shouted obscenities at him in the street.

The BBC had been warned of the alleged harassment and improved his security so he was escorted from his car into the studios, the court heard.

"It was a very traumatic situation. I was concerned. It seemed to be so frantic and extreme," Mr Peterson told magistrates.

The trial continues.