Haringey shooting murder: Man found dead
- 18 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been shot dead on a residential road in north London.
Officers found the man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds on Wiltshire Gardens shortly after 22.20 BST on Monday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.
Cordons remain in place at the scene, where forensic examinations are taking place. No arrests have been made.