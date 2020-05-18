Image copyright Kayvy Image caption North Acton is currently ranked as one of the busiest Tube stations

A list of London's 20 busiest stations has been published to help people avoid overcrowding hotspots.

Transport for London (TfL) is urging people not to use its most popular stations during peak hours unless journeys are essential.

The list includes stations across the capital, such as Brixton, East Ham, North Acton and Walthamstow Central.

It will be regularly updated depending on journey patterns.

The Tube network is at its busiest from 05:45 to 08:15 and 16:00 to 17:30, according to TfL.

Passengers are warned they should "expect to queue to enter" some stations, as transport bosses attempt to allow two-metre social distancing "wherever possible".

Those who arrive in central London at mainline stations are being asked to complete their journey by walking or cycling, rather than changing on to a Tube, train or bus.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: How to socially distance on public transport

To help contain the spread of the disease, dozens of Tube stations have been closed in recent weeks and services significantly reduced.

However, TfL has pledged to return them to "as close to 100% as soon as possible" as part of its deal with the government for a £1.6bn bailout.

Operations were ramped up on Monday, meaning TfL is running 75% of Tube services, 85% of bus services and 80% of London Overground and Docklands Light Railway services.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "We are also making sure Londoners know which stations to avoid at what times."

Mr Khan added that people should only use public transport "as a last resort".

Full list of London's busiest stations: