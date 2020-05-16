Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police described Francois Kablan's death as a "tragic loss of life"

A teenager who was stabbed to death in the street has been named by police.

Francois Kablan was found on Great Dover Street in Southwark, south London, by emergency workers who were called to a fight.

The 19-year-old from Bermondsey died at the scene, at 17:30 BST on Wednesday. His family is being looked after by specialist officers.

Four people were arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder.

Two men, aged 17 and 18, remain in police custody while a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman have been released on bail.

Det Ch Insp Kate Kieran said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Francois. This is a tragic loss of life of a young man and we will continue to investigate to ensure justice.

"Please do get in touch if you have any information about the incident, no matter how small you think it is."