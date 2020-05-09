Image copyright Google Image caption Officers approached a man aged in his 20s on Burgoyne Road in Haringey

Three police officers are being investigated after a man was seriously injured when he was Tasered while climbing over a wall in north London.

The officers approached a man aged in his 20s on Burgoyne Road, Haringey, on Monday.

The police watchdog said it understood the man ran off and that the officers chased him and fired the Taser as he jumped over the wall.

He fell and sustained "life-changing" injuries, it said.

The man was then arrested for drug-related offences and taken to hospital for treatment.

'Very sad'

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC) said it would consider whether there were any "conduct or criminal matters".

Regional director Sal Naseem said: "The public has the right to expect police officers to be accountable when they use force, particularly if it leads to a death or serious injury."

The Met Police said it supported the investigation and was co-operating.

Det Ch Supt Treena Fleming, commander of the Met's North Area Command Unit said: "All police officers are fully aware that they will be asked to account for their actions - officers are not exempt from the law and we would not wish to be.

"Three officers have been informed they are under investigation and placed on local restrictions.

"An incident like this is very sad and will naturally provoke commentary and conversations within the local community. I would ask people to allow the independent investigation to take place and report its findings in due course so that the full circumstances can be established."

