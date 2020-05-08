Image copyright Met Police Image caption The suspected attacker is believed to be a black man, aged about 20

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to over a "frightening ordeal" in which a doctor was attacked on her way home.

The woman was attacked in Canning Town, east London, after being followed from boarding a train at the Shadwell Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station.

The victim, in her 30s, was taken to hospital with cuts, bruising and a broken tooth.

Police said they were keeping an open mind about the motive.

They said the woman had tried to lose the man by getting off in Canning Town before re-boarding, but he followed her and was still tailing her when she got off the train at Royal Victoria station.

'Call to police'

Police said she asked two strangers to walk with her but after they went separate ways and she was on the phone to the police she was approached from behind and pushed to the ground in Butchers Road in the attack on 17 April.

Det Con Alister Kim said: "The victim was subjected to a frightening ordeal, having been followed along the transport network by this suspect who did not leave her alone, even after she sought help from members of the public and made a call to police."

Police said they wanted to speak to the two men who walked with the victim, as well as the suspect himself.

He is described as a black man, aged about 20, who was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hooded top under a dark jacket and a dark cap at the time of the attack.

No arrests have been made.