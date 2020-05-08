Image copyright Met Police Image caption Pavinya Nithiyakumar (left) and three-year-old Nigish Nithiyakumar died last month

A father has been charged with murdering his one-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.

Pavinya Nithiyakumar, aged 19 months, and Nigish Nithiyakumar were both found with stab wounds in Aldborough Road North in Ilford, east London, on 26 April.

Pavinya died at the scene and Nigish was taken to hospital, but died shortly after arriving.

Nadarajah Nithiyakumar, 40, has been charged with two counts of murder.

The Metropolitan Police said he appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court on Friday.

