Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of an injured man at a flat off Fulham Palace Road

A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing at a west London flat.

Police were called to an address off Fulham Palace Road near the junction with Hammersmith Square, Hammersmith, on Tuesday evening.

They found a man, aged 32, who died at the scene.

Tedros Haile, 30, of Fulham Palace Road, Fulham, was arrested on Wednesday and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.