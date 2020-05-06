Image copyright Google Image caption Police officers had been following a vehicle along Dartmouth Road, West Hendon

A Met Police officer was attacked while pursuing a suspect in north-west London.

Police had been pursuing a vehicle in Dartmouth Road, West Hendon, shortly after 19:00 BST when one occupant got out.

Scotland Yard confirmed one officer, who found the suspect in an alleyway, was seriously assaulted during a "struggle".

The suspect fled but was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the force added.