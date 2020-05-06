Police officer attacked during West Hendon chase
- 6 May 2020
A Met Police officer was attacked while pursuing a suspect in north-west London.
Police had been pursuing a vehicle in Dartmouth Road, West Hendon, shortly after 19:00 BST when one occupant got out.
Scotland Yard confirmed one officer, who found the suspect in an alleyway, was seriously assaulted during a "struggle".
The suspect fled but was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the force added.