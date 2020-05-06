Murder arrest after man found dead at Hammersmith flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing at a west London flat.
A man, aged in his 30s, was found injured at a flat off Fulham Palace Road near the junction with Hammersmith Square at about 19:50 BST on Tuesday.
He died at the scene. A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of his death is being arranged, police said.
A 30-year-old man was taken into police custody for questioning.