Upminster shooting: Third arrest after 11-year-old boy shot
A third person has been arrested after an 11-year-old boy was shot in east London.
The child sustained potentially life-changing injuries at a house in Upminster on Friday. His father, in his 40s, suffered cuts to his head.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in custody, the Met said.
A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, who were held on suspicion of the same offence, have been released.
The boy has been bailed until late-May while the man was released with no further action.
The force said the owner of the property in Kerry Drive had opened the front door to a person who claimed to be a delivery driver and, along with others, forced their way into the property.
'Nightmarish attack'
The boy is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
Scotland Yard said it was not known if the man's injuries were caused by a shot being fired or a knife.
Det Insp Matt Webb described it as a "nightmarish attack on the victims' own doorstep".
"We will work tirelessly to identify and pursue offenders," he said.