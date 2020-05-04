Image caption The boy was shot at a house in Kerry Drive, Upminster

A third person has been arrested after an 11-year-old boy was shot in east London.

The child sustained potentially life-changing injuries at a house in Upminster on Friday. His father, in his 40s, suffered cuts to his head.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in custody, the Met said.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, who were held on suspicion of the same offence, have been released.

The boy has been bailed until late-May while the man was released with no further action.

The force said the owner of the property in Kerry Drive had opened the front door to a person who claimed to be a delivery driver and, along with others, forced their way into the property.

'Nightmarish attack'

The boy is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Scotland Yard said it was not known if the man's injuries were caused by a shot being fired or a knife.

Det Insp Matt Webb described it as a "nightmarish attack on the victims' own doorstep".

"We will work tirelessly to identify and pursue offenders," he said.