Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption David Gomoh worked for the NHS in supplies and procurement

A man and a boy have appeared in court charged with murdering an NHS worker stabbed to death outside his home.

David Gomoh, 24, was killed in Newham, London, days after his father died after contracting coronavirus.

Muhammad Jalloh, 18, of no fixed address, and a boy, 16, from Telford, Shropshire, both appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court.

The pair, who are also charged with conspiracy to cause GBH, were both remanded in custody.

They will next appear at the Old Bailey on 6 May.

Southbank University graduate Mr Gomoh, whose mother is a nurse, worked for the NHS helping to supply staff with essential equipment.

A post-mortem examination found he had been stabbed in the chest and abdomen.