Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons died from burns and smoke inhalation

A man has appeared in court accused of killing his wife in an arson attack after spying on her with cameras.

Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons, 36, died from burns and smoke inhalation in the fire at her home in Alric Avenue, Brent on 16 April.

Maureen Laigle, in her 60s, managed to escape the fire through a window.

Damion Simmons, 44, of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday, charged with Mrs Keane-Barnett-Simmons' murder.

The defendant was also charged with disclosing private and sexual photographs with intent to cause distress, and voyeurism.

They relate to allegations that before the fire, Mr Simmons had set up covert video cameras in the marital home to spy on his wife and spread a sexual image on social media.

He was charged with arson with intent to endanger life in relation to Ms Laigle and criminal damage endangering life.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the death, a standard procedure when a person dies after recent contact with police.

A plea hearing was set for 20 July. Mr Simmons was remanded in custody.