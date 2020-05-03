Image caption The incident happened at a property in Kerry Drive, Upminster

Two teenage boys have been arrested after an 11-year-old boy was shot in east London.

The child sustained potentially life-changing injuries at a property in Upminster on Friday and his father, in his 40s, suffered cuts to his head.

Police said the homeowner opened the door to a person claiming to be a delivery driver, before "a number of suspects" forced their way inside.

The two boys, aged 16 and 18, were held on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Two firearms were recovered from the address in Kerry Drive, Scotland Yard said.

Both the boy and his father were taken to hospital, and the child remains in a serious but stable condition.

His injuries are "not life-threatening but may be life-changing", according to the Met.

Police said it was not known whether his father's injuries were caused by a firearm or a knife.

His condition is said not to be life-threatening or life-changing.