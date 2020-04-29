Image caption Jay John died from head injuries following an assault in Hackney on Friday

A man who died following an assault in east London has been named as 27-year-old Jay John, from Hackney.

Mr John was found by police responding to an assault on Trinity Close, Hackney, at 12.25 BST on 24 April.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he died from head injuries the following day.

Romayne Husbands, 26, has been charged with murder over the assault. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.