Image copyright Google Image caption The body of Baljit Singh was found in an alleyway off of Station Road, in Hayes

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found strangled to death in west London.

Emergency services found the body of Baljit Singh, 37, in an alleyway off of Station Road, in Hayes, at about 22:56 BST on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as compression to the neck.

Police believe Mr Singh may have been involved in an argument before he was assaulted. No arrests have been made.

The Met Police said officers wanted to trace two men Mr Singh was with just before his death.

Det Ch Insp Helen Rance said: "Mr Singh was subjected to a vicious assault; the severity of which has caused him to lose his life.

"My officers are working through hours of CCTV footage and speaking with people in the area to establish what has happened and identify those responsible."

The police are appealing for anyone who was in the Station Road area from around 22:00 onwards on Saturday to come forward.

For more London news follow on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.