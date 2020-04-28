Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption David Gomoh graduated with a marketing degree from Southbank University

An NHS key worker was murdered days after his father died from coronavirus, police have said.

David Gomoh, 24, was stabbed to death by group of men wearing masks seconds after leaving his home on Sunday night.

Police believe the attack in Freemasons Road, Newham, east London, was targeted. No arrests have been made.

Days before the attack Mr Gomoh's father had died after contracting Covid-19. His funeral had been scheduled for Wednesday.

Image caption Mr Gomoh was found by emergency services on Lambert Road

The son of a nurse, Mr Gomoh worked for the NHS helping to supply staff with essential equipment, the Met Police said.

He had been talking on the phone to a female friend when he was stabbed and was not involved in any argument, according to police.

Det Insp Tony Kirk said: "David's family are going through unimaginable torment.

"Within days his mother has seen the death of her husband and son; his sister has lost her brother and father. Both are now heartbroken.

"At this time we believe the only thing David did to be murdered was walk down a street."