Man fatally stabbed in Canning Town street

Image copyright Google Image caption He was found by emergency services on Lambert Road

A man in his mid-20s has been fatally stabbed in east London.

Emergency services were called at about 22:30 BST on Sunday to Lambert Road in Canning Town where he was found badly injured.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he later died. His next of kin have been informed.

Detectives say they believe he was attacked on Freemasons Road at the junction with Kerry Close shortly before emergency services were called.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) have been informed and a crime scene is in place.