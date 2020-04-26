Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a house on Aldborough Road North

A baby and a three-year-old boy have been stabbed to death at a home.

Police were called to reports of a man and two children injured in Aldborough Road North in Ilford, east London, at about 17:30 BST.

A one-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy died in hospital, the Met Police said.

A 40-year-old man was also taken to hospital. Police said all three suffered knife injuries and that they are all known to each other.

The Met has launched a murder investigation, but the force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Jas Athwal, the leader of Redbridge Council, tweeted: "Earlier today there was an incident in Ilford. Two young children have passed away & an investigation is ongoing.

"My thoughts are with the family and wider community who are grieving this unspeakable tragedy."