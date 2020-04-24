Image caption More than 4,000 arrests have been made across London in the six weeks up to 19 April

Met Police officers have made an average of nearly 100 arrests every day for domestic abuse offences during the lockdown, the force has revealed.

More than 4,000 arrests have been made across London in the six weeks up to 19 April, while domestic abuse calls have risen by about a third.

Cdr Sue Williams said from 9 March, the number of charges and cautions had risen 24% compared to last year.

"I want to stress that the Met is still here for Londoners," she said.

There have also been 17,275 recorded domestic abuse incidents, which can include family rows not recorded as crimes - a 9% rise compared to the same period last year.

Those held have included the partner of a pregnant woman who had gone to hospital to seek refuge.

She was unwilling to support any criminal action but the abuse allegation was recorded on police body-worn cameras and that along with accounts from hospital staff led the Crown Prosecution Service to launch a victimless prosecution.

The man is now waiting to face trial.

Cdr Williams said the lockdown instructions were "vital to managing the public health crisis, but unfortunately it has also left current and potential victims of domestic abuse even more vulnerable and isolated".

"Victims should be assured that they can leave their homes to escape harm or seek help, and they will not be penalised in any way for not maintaining social distancing, or otherwise breaching Covid-19 restrictions," she added.

London's deputy mayor of policing and crime, Sophie Linden, said it was "vital that victims have safe spaces to flee to and that specialist support services have the capacity and resources they need to deal with any rise in cases".