Image copyright NHS Nightingale London Image caption Staff at the field hospital applauded the progress of the first patients to be discharged

The first Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the NHS Nightingale emergency hospital in London.

Simon Chung and another man were applauded by staff as they left the hospital at the ExCeL centre in Newham on Sunday afternoon, NHS England said.

The temporary facility was built in nine days with capacity for up to 4,000 admissions and received its first patients on 7 April.

Mr Chung, aged in his 50s, will now be treated in a north London hospital.

'Long recovery'

NHS England said the father of one had been transferred to Northwick Park hospital in Harrow to continue his treatment.

Eamonn Sullivan, nursing director at NHS Nightingale London said: "This is wonderful news and testament to all the clinicians and support staff who have been working around the clock to care for our patients.

"Although these two patients being discharged today are now out of danger, their long road to recovery is a reminder of why everyone needs to do what they can to stay safe by following the government's advice."

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said: "We have not yet had to make extensive use of the Nightingale London thanks to the hard work of NHS staff, who have freed up more than 30,000 existing hospital beds, and the public, who have played their part by staying at home and saving lives.

"It will count as a huge success for the whole country if we never need to use them but with further waves of coronavirus possible it is important that we have these extra facilities in place and treating patients," he added.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Captain Tom Moore will join the opening of the Nightingale hospital in Harrogate via videolink

The London Nightingale is one of seven sites across England providing surge capacity.

Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old who has raised more than £26 million by completing laps of his back garden, will be the guest of honour at the opening of the Nightingale hospital in Harrogate on Tuesday.