Motorcyclist dies after crashing into lamp-post

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a crash on Plashet Road near its junction with Lucas Avenue

A 37-year-old man has died after crashing into a lamp-post in east London.

Police were called to Plashet Road in Upton Park at about 17:42 BST on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have informed his next-of-kin and are appealing for witnesses.

The man's death came less than 48 hours after a 35-year-old motorcyclist died after being in collision with a car in Hackney on Friday morning.