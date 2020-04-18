Image copyright BTP Image caption Det Con John Coker has been described as "charismatic, kind and thoughtful"

A detective with British Transport Police (BTP) has died with coronavirus, the force has said.

Det Con John Coker, 53, who was based at Euston's criminal investigations department, leaves behind a wife and three children.

He was "charismatic, kind and thoughtful" and "much loved and respected by all those he worked with", Chief Constable Paul Crowther said.

So far, more than 14,600 people with coronavirus have died in the UK.

In a statement, Mr Crowther said his thoughts were with Det Con Coker's family and colleagues.

He added: "John has been part of the BTP family for over a decade... he will be greatly missed by all in the force."

According to BTP, Mr Coker first fell ill on 22 March and was taken into intensive care after his health did not improve.

He died on Friday.