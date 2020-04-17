Image caption Police were caught on camera appearing to not be adhering to the social distancing rules

London's mayor has expressed concern after videos appeared to show police failing to observe social distancing rules.

Met Officers along with the general public were filmed taking part in the weekly 'Clap for Carers' on Thursday.

"While many people adhered to social distancing guidance, it appears that some did not," the Met said.

"We regularly remind our officers of the importance of social distancing, where practical."

However, a video posted by Damir Rafi appeared to show many police and members of the public ignoring the regulations.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was "not unreasonable" the wider public was querying how this could happen.

"I am equally concerned that the social distancing rules don't seem to have been observed," he told LBC Radio.

"I suspect, and I have no confirmation, that the Met and London Ambulance Service will be asking these kind of questions in relation to this.

"The police have a difficult job to make sure the rules are observed and I think they will both be asking questions," Mr Khan added.