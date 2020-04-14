Coronavirus: London photographer captures life in lockdown
A photographer whose work has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic has taken to the streets of east London to capture people's lives in lockdown.
Adam Isfendiyar, from Tower Hamlets, London, posted on a local Facebook group asking for volunteers for his "window portraits".
He said within hours he was inundated with messages and within two days he had 80 people signed up for photo shoots.
"Travelling from house to house on bike, I manage to cover four to five people within the hour and collect their personal stories and experiences of life in lockdown," he said.
Coronavirus meant Mr Isfendiyar's upcoming shoots were cancelled and any future work is uncertain.
"What is happening at the moment is an event that everyone in the world can connect with and I wanted to be able to help to build connection through identification with others in a time of isolation," he said.
The London based photographer added: "I have been overwhelmed at the positive responses from people and at the sense of community that I've seen building around the parts of east London that I've visited.
"I am also very grateful that I am getting to meet new people and hear their stories. It's keeping me busy and connected, which is important right now."
Rebecca Godden, 28, who was photographed on her balcony in Mile End, said she was trying to stay positive.
"I am a freelance actor and practitioner of performing arts so all my work has been cancelled or put on pause for the foreseeable future," she said.
"This is the biggest way my life has been affected- creatively, financially and emotionally. It's tough but I have my health and for that I am thankful."
Mr Isfendiyar has shared his photographs on his personal blog and hopes to exhibit his work in the future.
"I want all participants to be able to meet and celebrate the end of lockdown together."
Photos by Adam Isfendiyar
