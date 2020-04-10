Image copyright Golam Rahat Khan/PA Media Image caption Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury worked at Homerton University Hospital in east London

A doctor who warned the prime minister about a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS workers has died after contracting coronavirus.

Consultant urologist Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, 53, died at Queen's Hospital in Romford, east London, on Wednesday.

Five days before he was admitted to hospital, Dr Chowdhury had appealed for "appropriate PPE and remedies" to "protect ourselves and our families".

His son told the BBC his father was a "kind and compassionate hero".

Intisar Chowdhury said the consultant urologist was in "such pain" when he wrote the appeal to the government on Facebook.

"He wrote that post while he was in that state, just because of how much he cared about his co-workers."

Dr Chowdhury is survived by a wife and two children

He added he was "so proud" that his father had had the "courage... to point out something wrong that the government was doing".

"I'm glad it is getting the attention now that it needs to protect NHS workers on the front line because it pains me to say that my father is not the first and he is unfortunately not going to be the last NHS front-line worker to die."

Dr Chowdhury, who worked at Homerton University Hospital in east London, was admitted to hospital on 23 March.

The hospital's chief executive Tracey Fletcher said he would be "greatly missed by every member of the urology department, as well as by all those who knew him in outpatients, wards, theatres and management".

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA), said it was "so tragic" that the 53-year-old had died after issuing a warning about a lack of PPE.

"Our hearts go out to him and all the other healthcare workers who are providing frontline care," he said.