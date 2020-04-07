Image copyright London Metropolitan University Image caption Dr Paul Matewele had been at the university for more than 30 years

A leading microbiologist has died after contracting coronavirus, his university has confirmed.

Dr Paul Matewele, a senior lecturer in microbiology immunology at London Metropolitan University, died at Barnet Hospital it was announced on Tuesday.

Dr Matewele had published several studies on the dangers of life-threatening bacteria being passed through cash and public transport.

His colleague Prof Gary McLean said: "Paul was the most gentle soul."

"[He] always had a huge smile. He was a passionate microbiologist, well loved by his students and always a calm and kind colleague. He will be really missed by all our staff and students. "

A London Met spokesperson said: "Paul had been with the university for over 30 years and will be a huge loss to colleagues and all the students he has taught and inspired over the years.

"Our thoughts today are with his friends and family, and with all those who are suffering at this very difficult time."