Coronavirus: Man charged with London lockdown stab murder
- 6 April 2020
A man accused of stabbing a man to death outside his east London home during the coronavirus lockdown has appeared in court.
Rizwan Abbasi, 31, from Walthamstow, is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Lithuanian national Tomas Macionis on 31 March.
Mr Abbasi appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Thameside jail on Monday.
He was remanded in custody until a plea hearing at the same court on 22 June.