Man charged after pig's head left on police car

A man has been charged after a pig's head was left on a police officer's car in south-west London.

The pig's head was found on the car of a British Transport Police (BTP) officer in Hackbridge on Thursday morning.

Tye Farrar, 19, was charged with intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Mr Farrar, from Cheam, Sutton has been granted bail and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on 30 April.