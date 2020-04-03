Man charged after pig's head left on police car
- 3 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after a pig's head was left on a police officer's car in south-west London.
The pig's head was found on the car of a British Transport Police (BTP) officer in Hackbridge on Thursday morning.
Tye Farrar, 19, was charged with intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress.
Mr Farrar, from Cheam, Sutton has been granted bail and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on 30 April.