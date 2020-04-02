Coronavirus: Met Police staff member dies after diagnosis
- 2 April 2020
A member of Metropolitan Police staff has died after contracting coronavirus, the force has confirmed.
In a statement, it said a member of staff in its contact centre, who had pre-existing health conditions, died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Scotland Yard said it would not be releasing a name in line with the wishes of their family.
It is believed to be the first coronavirus-related death within the Met Police.