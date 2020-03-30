Image copyright NPAS Image caption British Airways has moved a number of its planes to Bournemouth Airport

Major airports around the UK have been left almost empty as demand for air travel has plummeted following the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Various travel bans have caused many airlines to massively scale back flights, resulting in abandoned terminal buildings.

On Monday, EasyJet said it would be grounding its entire fleet and it would be encouraging staff to work at the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in east London.

Jonathan Hinkles, the chief executive of regional airline Loganair, said bookings had fallen by 75 per cent.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A car park at Luton Airport has been emptied of any vehicles

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some passengers are still travelling across the world - but are taking extra protective measures

Image copyright AFP Image caption Stands at Manchester Airport have no planes at the gates

Image copyright PA Media Image caption British Airways is among many airlines that have seen passenger numbers shrink and bookings collapse

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The airline's chief executive Alex Cruz said the industry was facing a "crisis of global proportions" worse than that caused by the Sars virus or 9/11

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Virgin Atlantic has written to staff to see if they want to work at the new NHS Nightingale hospital in east London

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The US has imposed a travel ban on all European countries - including the UK and the Republic of Ireland

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gatwick Airport said it would be shutting its North Terminal on 1 April to cope with the drop in passenger demand

Image copyright AFP Image caption London City Airport has closed until further notice and said the airfield would be offered to the government to help the nearby NHS Nightingale