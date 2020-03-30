Major airports around the UK have been left almost empty as demand for air travel has plummeted following the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.
Various travel bans have caused many airlines to massively scale back flights, resulting in abandoned terminal buildings.
On Monday, EasyJet said it would be grounding its entire fleet and it would be encouraging staff to work at the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in east London.
Jonathan Hinkles, the chief executive of regional airline Loganair, said bookings had fallen by 75 per cent.