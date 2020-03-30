Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shadika Mohsin Patel had two teenage sons but lived alone, the Met said

A man is due in court after being charged with the murder of a mother-of-two in Newham, east London, earlier this month.

Shadika Mohsin Patel, 40, died in hospital after being stabbed in Altmore Avenue, East Ham, on 19 March.

A murder investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police and on Sunday Adelani Bepo, of Limehouse, was charged.

The 28-year-old will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.