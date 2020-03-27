Image copyright Madalina Anghel Image caption Madalina Anghel said her fiancé Tudor Simionov was "always putting others first"

Three men have been jailed for killing a bouncer outside an exclusive Mayfair mansion party on New Year's Day 2019.

Tudor Simionov was attacked when he went to the aid of colleagues working at an unlicensed event on Park Lane.

Adam Khalil, 21, Haroon Akram, 26 and Nor Hamada, 24, all pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

At the Old Bailey Khalil was jailed for 11 years, while Hamada was jailed for seven years and Akram was jailed for six years and nine months.

Gatecrashers had turned violent after being denied entry to the £2,000-a-table champagne party organised by Lord Edward Davenport, the court heard.

During the brawl, the 33-year-old professional rower and part-time bouncer was stabbed in the chest and five other members of staff were injured.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mr Simionov had been photographed at work before he was attacked

The Old Bailey has heard the man alleged to be responsible for the stabbing, Ossama Hamed, 26, from Hillingdon, fled the country.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC accepted the killing was "spur of the moment" and was not planned.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption (From left to right) Adam Khalil, Nor Hamada and Haroon Akram all pleaded guilty to manslaughter

He said the crime was aggravated by the fact others were injured and it involved group violence in a public place when there were a large number of members of the public present.

He added that Khalil, who played a "major role", had been armed with a knife and was subject to a community order at the time.