Image caption Red and white grafitti appeared on the Postal Order pub in Crystal Palace

The words "pay your staff" have been scrawled across the windows of a Wetherspoon pub in south London.

All of the chain's 850 UK pubs were closed by the government announcement to shut bars and clubs to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Company boss Tim Martin came under fire from staff after saying they could take jobs with supermarkets amid closures.

A spokesman said the vandalism at the Postal Order in Crystal Palace "did not help the situation in any way".

He said the company had paid staff up to date and it was waiting for the government payment scheme to kick in.

"No-one has the right to vandalise one of the company's pubs. The company is dealing with this unprecedented situation as best it can."

The Met has been contacted for comment.

The government has said it will pay 80% of salary for staff who are kept on by their employer, covering wages of up to £2,500 a month.

In a recent video, Mr Martin said the proposals were "great, because we currently have no money coming in through the tills. That's not something we had ever planned for".

But Ian Hodson, president of the British Food and Allied Workers Union, accused him of "ignoring the advice of government to stand by" his workers.

"They need to pay rent, buy food and because of the low wages he's always paid them will not have savings to depend upon.

"His selfish approach says unless the government puts money into [his] bank account today he will let the workers who have made him rich suffer. It is completely unacceptable.

"This country will not forget the way in which employers have treated their staff during this crisis."