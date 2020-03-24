Image copyright Met Police Image caption Anisha Vidal-Garner, from Epping, died at the scene

A man has admitted running over and killing a woman as he fled from police in south London.

Quincy Anyiam hit 20-year-old Anisha Vidal-Garner on Brixton Hill after he sped from officers on 19 February.

The 26-year-old, of Wolfs Wood, Oxted, Surrey, appeared by video link at the Old Bailey where he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident. Sentencing was adjourned until 5 May.

Police had tried to stop Anyiam's car in Brixton at about 21:45 GMT, Scotland Yard said.

However, he sped away and hit pedestrian Ms Vidal-Garner, who died at the scene.

The car was later found abandoned and Anyiam handed himself into police two days later.

Image copyright @richardtudor96 Image caption Police had signalled for the car to stop before it sped off in Brixton

Following the crash, the Directorate of Professional Standards and Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) were both informed.

The IOPC later took the decision to independently investigate the crash.