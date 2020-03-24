Image copyright Terry Dolzyc Image caption Tube commuters packed into carriages for a second day, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement on Monday

London Underground commuters have been warned that if they do not stop packing into trains more people will die from coronavirus.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan issued the alert after photos showed crowds in Tube carriages for a second morning running.

Mr Khan insisted that the network was running for essential workers only.

A transport union called for police officers to be deployed at major stations to stop overcrowding.

More than 130 people have died in London from Covid-19 - a third of the whole of the UK.

But the trains were still crowded during rush hour despite Boris Johnson putting the UK on lockdown.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dozens of Tube stations were closed last Thursday as London in order to stop the spread of coronavirus

Mr Khan demanded employers enable their staff to work from home "unless it's absolutely necessary".

"Ignoring these rules means more lives lost," he warned.

Nurse Julia Harris, who commutes to work at Imperial College NHS Trust, said she had left earlier and changed her route in a bid to avoid crowds but still found services busy.

"Seats on the train all had at least one person so people needed to stand, and the District line was busy as well," she said.

"I still don't think things have improved as a large amount of people are commuting early in the morning.

"It is concerning because I have to come to work. The choice isn't there and my commute is quite long. I worry for my health more on my commute than actually being in the hospital."

Image copyright Pete Kenny Image caption Commuters at Mile End station were packed onto a Central Line train on Tuesday morning

Nicola Smith, who works at a central London hospital, said "I'm risking my health" to commute by Tube because it was so busy.

She called for either Mr Khan to reverse his decision to reduce Tube timetables or the prime minister to "start policing who's getting on".

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "Sadly, the situation on the London Underground has not improved.

"We urgently need British Transport Police and other officers at major stations across London's transport network to ensure only those with a valid reason to travel are doing so in this emergency."

Analysis

By BBC London's transport correspondent Tom Edwards

Public transport is currently meant to be for "critical workers" only but it doesn't seem to be working.

Union reps on the tube have been left apoplectic for a second day because lines have been very very busy, particularly at the start of the service.

Footage I have seen shows passengers crammed in next to each other and there is now talk amongst members of staff who are union members of a walk out - they are so unhappy with the situation.

They are particularly picking out construction workers and believe all the sites in London should be closed. They want the government to put forward a financial package for these self-employed workers.

There are also calls for ID checks at stations or the definition of key worker to be tightened.

In the strongest wording I have ever seen - Transport for London says fewer people need to travel or people will die.

