Acton car crash: Woman charged with murder and attempted murder
- 24 March 2020
A woman has been charged with murder and attempted murder following a fatal car crash in west London in the early hours of Sunday.
Police were called at about 00:50 GMT to Salisbury Street in Acton, after a man, 54, died when he was hit by a car.
The driver left the car and attacked another man, who was not seriously hurt.
Rhian Beresford, 28, of Hope Gardens in Acton is due to appear before magistrates later.