Image copyright Met Police Image caption (From left to right) Karlos Gracia, Alhassan Jalloh and Rene Montaque will be sentenced at a later date

Four men have been found guilty of the revenge killing of a shop worker who was shot dead in a case of mistaken identity.

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was "simply in the wrong place at the wrong time" as he sat on a park bench in Wembley, north-west London, the Old Bailey had heard. He was shot in the head at close range.

Rene Montaque, 35, Karlos Gracia, 23, and Alhassan Jalloh, 21 were found guilty of his murder.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

During the trial, prosecutor Alison Morgan QC said the 26-year-old victim was "minding his own business" when he was targeted on 7 July.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was found with fatal head injuries in parkland on 7 July

Mr Mensah-Ababio had just bought a soft drink when he was approached by a group of men in Monks Park.

He was shot in retribution for the murder of 32-year-old Craig Small two days earlier, the jury was told.

The killing of Mr Small caused "hostilities" to erupt between two Wembley groups.

Mr Mensah-Ababio was shot because he bore a "striking resemblance" to a senior member of the "St Raphs" group called Darren Buchanan, nicknamed Pacman.

The St Raphs group was blamed for the murder of Mr Small, who belonged to a rival group in Stonebridge, the trial heard.

A fourth defendant, Taalib Rowe, 25, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter by a majority of nine to one.