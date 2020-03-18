Coronavirus: Chelsea FC offers hotel to NHS staff
NHS hospital staff are to be put up in a hotel owned by Chelsea football club, as part of efforts to help during the coronavirus crisis.
The club said the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge will be made available to medics in north-west London and the NHS had accepted the offer.
The initiative came from chairman Bruce Buck and owner Roman Abramovich, who will pay for the costs involved, it added.
The NHS has been asked for comment.
"It was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff," the club said on its website.
"Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes.
"Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time."
NHS staff working in hospitals in the north-west London region will be accommodated, but the offer may be extended to hospitals in other districts, the club said.
The hotel will be seconded for a two-month period to begin then will be reviewed. The number of rooms utilised will depend on demand but potentially all of them could be offered.
Millennium Hotels and Resorts, which manages the hotel, will be providing services for NHS residents at the hotel.
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus on 12 March and the squad was told to self-isolate as a precaution.
His teammate Mason Mount was reminded of his responsibilities by the club after being pictured having a kickabout in north London with West Ham's Declan Rice.
Players are supposed to be continuing to train at home and are due to return to their Cobham training ground, with has undergone a deep clean, on 22 or 23 March.
