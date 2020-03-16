London violence: Teenager stabbed to death in Woolwich
- 16 March 2020
An 18-year-old man has been stabbed to death in south-east London.
The Met Police said officers were called to Academy Road, at the junction with Shooters Hill, in Woolwich at 15:30 GMT on Sunday.
Despite the efforts of passersby, police and paramedics, he died at the scene.
Police believe they know the victim's identity and have told his next of kin, A post-mortem examination has yet to be held.
Anyone who witnessed the stabbing, or has any information, has been urged to contact police.