London violence: Teenager stabbed to death in Woolwich

  • 16 March 2020
Shooters Hill Image copyright Google
Image caption The teenager was found at the junction of Academy Road and Shooters Hill

An 18-year-old man has been stabbed to death in south-east London.

The Met Police said officers were called to Academy Road, at the junction with Shooters Hill, in Woolwich at 15:30 GMT on Sunday.

Despite the efforts of passersby, police and paramedics, he died at the scene.

Police believe they know the victim's identity and have told his next of kin, A post-mortem examination has yet to be held.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing, or has any information, has been urged to contact police.

