Image caption Baby Camille was born in the back of Gary Wilson's cab

A taxi driver gained an unexpected extra passenger when a woman gave birth in the back of his cab.

Gary Wilson was driving a couple to University College Hospital in central London on Thursday as the mother-to-be had gone into labour.

During the journey they asked Mr Wilson to pull over and "all of a sudden the baby came out", he said.

Paramedics arrived and took the family to hospital. The girl was named Camille and the family said she was doing well.

Image caption Mr Wilson had been driving the couple to University College Hospital in central London

During the journey, the father had asked Mr Wilson how long it would take to get to the hospital before telling him: "I don't think we're going to make it."

"I heard the mum make a lot of noises in the back and I thought 'oh my god'," the cabbie said.

After the father called the hospital and 111, he handed the phone to the Mr Wilson who coordinated the arrival of paramedics while the baby was born.

Image caption Mr Wilson said he was "happy it all turned out well"

Image caption Camille is doing well, the family have said

"Within half an hour the dad came out of the taxi with the baby and said 'I'm sorry about the mess in your taxi'," Mr Wilson said.

The family, who asked not to be named, later sent a message thanking him for his help and to offer to pay to clean the cab, adding they "won't forget you and your cab".

Mr Wilson said he was just "happy it all turned out well".