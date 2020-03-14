Merton fire: Man dead and woman in hospital after blaze
- 14 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in a house fire in south-west London.
Fire crews were called to the property on Kingsbridge Road in Merton at 18:20 GMT on Friday.
They discovered the body of the man on the ground floor and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman who was also in the house was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and shock.
London Fire Brigade said the cause of the blaze was "under investigation".