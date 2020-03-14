London

Merton fire: Man dead and woman in hospital after blaze

  • 14 March 2020
Fire brigade in Merton Image copyright LFB
Image caption Three fire engines and 18 firefighters were deployed to the house in Merton

A man has died in a house fire in south-west London.

Fire crews were called to the property on Kingsbridge Road in Merton at 18:20 GMT on Friday.

They discovered the body of the man on the ground floor and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman who was also in the house was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and shock.

London Fire Brigade said the cause of the blaze was "under investigation".

