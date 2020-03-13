Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: TfL to trial "enhanced" anti-viral cleaning product

A London Underground train driver on the Jubilee Line has tested positive for coronavirus, Transport for London (TfL) has said.

The driver is self-isolating, and the train and depot they worked in are being deep-cleaned.

It comes as the mayor of London cancelled the upcoming St Patrick's Day celebrations because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sadiq Khan said he had been left with no choice but to call off the event.

It was due to take place in Trafalgar Square on Sunday.

Official St Patrick's Day events have been held in London since 2002 and attract more than 50,000 people.

Mr Khan said: "London's Irish community makes a huge contribution to our great city.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption St Patrick's Day celebrations have been held annually in London since 2002

"I recognise that the unavailability of key performers and parade participants leaves no choice but to cancel.

"I know this will be extremely disappointing news for so many Londoners and visitors to our capital."

Find out how many confirmed cases of coronavirus there are in your area:

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. How many confirmed cases are in your area? Enter a postcode, English council or Scottish NHS area to find out. Wales and Northern Ireland are not currently providing localised figures

If you can't see the look-up click here

Elsewhere, King George Hospital in Goodmayes and Queen's Hospital in Romford have had to suspend in-patient surgeries in order to "protect" patients from the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed that a patient in her 60s, who tested positive for Covid-19, died at Queen's Hospital.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Arsenal and Chelsea football squads are in self-isolation

The trust said it would still carry out cancer and emergency surgeries, and said it was only allowing parents to visit neonatal intensive care unit and all children's wards.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have also both tested positive for coronavirus and are in self-isolation.

The Gunners' game against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed, and the Premier League was holding emergency talks to discuss future fixtures.

The English Football League (EFL) was also meeting on Friday morning.