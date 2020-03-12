Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sahkira Loseke died in the street after being fatally stabbed in the heart

A woman has admitted manslaughter after a fatal stabbing in a north London street following a series of rows.

Siobhan Collins-Grant, 26, of no fixed address, attacked Sahkira Loseke in Chalk Farm on 8 September last year.

She had fought with Ms Loseke in a Shoreditch nightclub weeks before she fatally stabbed the 22-year-old in the heart during another row.

Collins-Grant pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the fourth day of her trial at the Old Bailey.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Collins-Grant pulled a knife out from her belongings and without warning lunged at Ms Loseke

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Ms Loseke had accused Collins-Grant of making advances towards her girlfriend which led to the pair fighting in a nightclub weeks before the stabbing.

Leading up to the stabbing Collins-Grant was staying at the homes of different friends because she had been evicted from her hostel.

On 8 September, she had been asked to leave the property she was staying in over claims she had been speaking behind her friend's back and slept with the boyfriend of another friend.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Collins-Grant fled the scene but returned and was heard saying "what have I done"

Collins-Grant arrived at Belmont Street with four friends to pick up her belongings and was met by a group of women which included Ms Loseke, who was armed with knife as were others in her group.

During the row the 26-year-old pulled a knife out from her belongings and without warning lunged at Ms Loseke.

Collins-Grant fled the scene but returned and was heard saying "what have I done" before she picked up the weapon and left again.

Sally-Anne Russell, from the CPS, said Collins-Grant "admitted to unlawfully killing Miss Loseke when faced with the evidence presented by the prosecution".

Sentencing will take place on Friday.