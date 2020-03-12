Image copyright @999London Twitter Image caption Road closures are in place around Thornbury Way, Walthamstow

Four teenagers have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in east London.

Police said seven people had been arrested after "multiple" stabbings in Thornbury Way, Walthamstow, at about 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Three of those taken to hospital have non life-threatening injuries, while the condition of a fourth is not known.

Scotland Yard said there was "no risk to members of the public" and it was thought to be "an isolated incident".

Roads in and around Thornbury Way have been closed as the investigation continues.

Officers have been given additional Section 60 stop and search powers across Walthamstow, Leyton and Leytonstone in the wake of the stabbings.