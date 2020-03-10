Image copyright Met Police Image caption Perry Jordan-Brammer suffered stab injuries in August but died six days later in hospital

A man who robbed a 14-year-old boy of his new Nike trainers before stabbing another teenager who stepped in to help has been found guilty of murder.

Perry Jordan-Brammar, 15, was stabbed 10 times after confronting Romario Lindo in Tottenham, north London, on 30 August.

He died in hospital from his injuries on 4 September.

Lindo was jailed for a minimum of 21 years in prison following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court.

The 21-year-old, of Broadwater Farm Estate in Tottenham, pleaded guilty to robbing the other teenager of his JD Sports bag which had the £90 trainers inside it.

During the trial prosecutor William Emlyn Jones said Perry "paid with his life" by "helping a friend of a friend".

The jury was told Perry had been spending the "sunny summer's day" with Jason Mombele, a friend of his and another unnamed teenager, who that morning had bought a pair of £90 trainers.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police believe the killer fled the scene on a yellow bicycle that was later found abandoned

The court heard Lindo stole the shoes from the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, outside Bruce Grove Station.

In a bid to get the shoes back, Perry followed Lindo to Willan Road, the court heard.

After Perry confronted Lindo, he was stabbed repeatedly all over his body, the prosecution said.

The court was told the defendant then fled the scene on the bike the teenager had been riding.