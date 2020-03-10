Image copyright PA Media Image caption Solomon Small was found with a stab wound to his chest on Corrance Road on 15 August

A 17-year-old boy has been convicted of murdering another teenager who he fist-bumped before stabbing repeatedly in south London.

Solomon Small, 18, was fatally stabbed on Corrance Road, Brixton, on 15 August last year.

The boy from Lambeth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of murder after a trial at Woolwich Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at the same court on 9 April.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the killer saw Mr Small shopping with his friend's girlfriend and followed the pair around Brixton as they went into a cafe.

Both Mr Small and the teenager are said to have "spudded or fist-bumped", but moments before the attack Mr Small called his friend's boyfriend to say he was being followed by the youth.

The killer then stabbing Mr Small at least six times in front of his female friend.

The CPS' Angela Moriarty said the attack on Mr Small was "brutal".

"Members of the public ran to help the victim, hearing his friend's screams for help," she said.

"Soloman was the victim of a violent and unprovoked attack."

