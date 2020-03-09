Image copyright Met Police Image caption Damani Mauge was fatally stabbed while on the number 130 bus

A teenager who was fatally stabbed on a bus in south London has been named by police.

Damani Mauge, 17, was attacked on the number 130 bus in Whitehorse Lane, South Norwood, Croydon, on Sunday.

Emergency services were called but Damani was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later at 21:07 GMT. His next of kin have been informed.

The Met Police said it believed he had been involved in an altercation on the bus before the attack.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or have any information about what happened has been urged to contact officers.