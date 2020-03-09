Image copyright Met Police Image caption Bright Akinleye collapsed after he walked into the Wesley Hotel in Euston

Two men have been found guilty of murdering a drill rapper's manager during a promotional music video shoot.

Bright Akinleye, 22, collapsed after he was stabbed three times with a hunting knife in a flat in Euston, London.

He managed to grab the blade, then staggered to a nearby hotel where he collapsed and died from a leg wound.

Tashawn Brewster, 21, from Kennington and Abdoulie Ceesay, 28, of no fixed address, were both convicted following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Oliver Petts, 30, of no fixed address, admitted manslaughter while a fourth defendant, Silas Loko, 27, of Kinglake Estate, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

They will be sentenced on 26 March.

'Punish'

The jury heard Mr Akinleye had been involved with a group of drill artists from Birmingham called 23 Drillaz.

He later became manager for one of the rappers who was connected with the video shoot where he was attacked.

Prosecutor Simon Denison QC had told the trial Brewster had been recruited to help "punish" Mr Akinleye as part of a long-running dispute with twin brothers Jospin and Elvis Mayamba.

Catherine Gould, from the Crown Prosecution Service, described it as a "targeted hit" and that there was "no reason" for them to involve themselves in what had been a dispute between Mr Akinleye and others.

She added Ceesay had wanted to impress his friends by carrying out the attack.

"This stabbing was an ambush and insofar as Brewster is concerned, we have no evidence that he had ever previously met the man whose life he so cruelly put an end to."